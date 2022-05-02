Deputies ID woman arrested after shooting, standoff at McDonald’s near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the woman accused of opening fire inside a McDonald’s in Orange County over the weekend, prompting a shootout with deputies during a six-hour standoff.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Shandricka Warren, 30, was arrested on a warrant for burglary in a structure with assault with a firearm. Other charges are pending, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4640 S. Orange Blossom Trail and Warren opened fire from inside the restaurant, causing deputies to return fire from outside.

Deputies said they attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

“Come out with your hands up,” a negotiator said. “Answer your phone. We want to know if you’re OK.”

Deputies eventually took Warren into custody when she exited the restaurant at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured.

The three deputies involved have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave, which is protocol, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.