Long waits at immigration office frustrating hundreds looking for appointments

The support continues for dozens, or some nights even hundreds, of people seen camping outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office here in Orlando for past few days.

Many saying it’s been more than two weeks since their appointment date at the office, but the backlog has them still waiting. People simply trying to stay in the U.S. and obtain employment.

Many say they’ve created their own waiting list out here, allowing them to leave for the weekend. Now many people are back, waiting and hoping to be seen when this immigration office opens Monday morning.

Jacqueline Caraballa and her church in Sanford joined a motorcycle group outside the Orlando office Sunday to show support for the many people waiting.

“Make them feel better,” Caraballa said. “Bring them a hot meal, spend some time, pray for them and just make their day easy.”

This comes as two Central Florida Democrats, Rep. Darren Soto and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, sent a letter to President Joe Biden’s homeland security secretary and director of ICE last week, calling for more personnel and a more orderly appointment schedule.

“We take it seriously here in Central Florida,” Soto said. ”Overall, we see a huge backlog because for two years, there wasn’t much going on by ways of the pandemic. Now we have a bunch of folks — Venezuelan, Afghans, Ukrainians — who are now applying for work visas, travel visas.”