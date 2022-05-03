Deltona city commission approves food truck regulations

DELTONA, Fla. – The Deltona city commission met Monday evening to discuss an ordinance that creates new regulations for local food trucks, approving the legislation in a 4-1 vote.

While these policies have been in the works for months now, many food truck vendors have come out against the regulations, claiming they could hurt businesses in the area.

Following the original vote in January — which saw commission members postponing the vote to give staffers more time to draft changes — the ordinance now includes a bevy of changes to the restrictions initially outlined in the legislation.

For starters, fines for food truck infractions were reduced from $500 per day to $200 per day. Hours of operation were also expanded to allow vendors to start operating at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

The ordinance includes several other regulations for food trucks, including:

Requirements for fire safety inspections every six months

Licenses for alcohol sales (if applicable)

Zoning designations

10-foot minimum distance from all buildings, vehicles and combustible materials

Each food truck to be equipped with at least one trash receptacle

Site restrictions based on available nearby parking spaces

Provisions against excessive noise, heat or glare

Tables, seating and canopies must be removed at the end of the day

Deltona city officials also said the new ordinance requires food truck owners to present a notarized letter from the landowner at any given spot their truck parks and operates, saying it’s necessary in order to hold violators liable.

If you’d like to read the full ordinance, click here.