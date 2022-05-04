Bunnell man arrested after explicit video of teen found at elementary school, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Dyllan Lemoine, 21, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of “lewd and lascivious battery” after a sexually explicit video spread involving Lemoine and a 13-year-old girl, according to a release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Flagler County deputies said they were made of aware of the video after it began to spread through a local elementary school, after which they were able to identify Lemoine and the young girl in question.

Upon investigating Lemoine, deputies said they were able to receive a full confession from the man about his role in the video.

“Often, these are difficult and lengthy investigations, and I am very proud of our detectives for building the case and arresting this disgusting individual before he could hurt this child any further,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It is sickening that he would take advantage of this child and steal her innocence from her childhood and think it was OK... I hope he is put away for a long time so that he can never hurt another child again.”

Records indicate Lemoine is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $125,000 bond.