71º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Lanes of I-95 in Flagler County reopen after 83-year-old man killed in crash

Crash happened near SR-100

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Traffic
A fatal crash in Flagler County has some lanes of Interstate 95 closed. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An 83-year-old man was killed in a crash that had some lanes in both directions of Interstate 95 closed for hours in Flagler County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-95 near State Road 100.

[TRENDING: Family of teen who died in fall from Orlando thrill ride to file lawsuit in Orange County | 14-year-old, 16-year-old boys killed in Osceola County crash | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said the man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on I-95 when he hit the guardrail in the center median. Troopers said the man was thrown from the bike and wound up on the opposite side of the road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Deputies said the left and middle lanes of southbound I-95 were closed, along with the left northbound lane, for hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email