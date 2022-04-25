Lanes of I-95 in Flagler County reopen after 83-year-old man killed in crash

A fatal crash in Flagler County has some lanes of Interstate 95 closed.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An 83-year-old man was killed in a crash that had some lanes in both directions of Interstate 95 closed for hours in Flagler County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-95 near State Road 100.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes on I-95 in Flagler County back open after deadly crash. #fcso — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) April 25, 2022

Investigators said the man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on I-95 when he hit the guardrail in the center median. Troopers said the man was thrown from the bike and wound up on the opposite side of the road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ALERT: Serious crash on I-95 near SR 100 in Flagler County. FCSO on scene assisting FHP with investigation. Lane closures in both directions at MM 283. Expect delays. We’ll update you as soon as we get more information. pic.twitter.com/NnECvFandL — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) April 25, 2022

Deputies said the left and middle lanes of southbound I-95 were closed, along with the left northbound lane, for hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.