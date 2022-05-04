Here’s where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cinco de Mayo is a time to enjoy any and all tacos while sipping a margarita.

From live music to celebrity guests, there is a lot going on to celebrate the occasion here in Central Florida.

There are food and drink deals being offered on Thursday.

Here are some places you can visit in the Orlando area:

Cinco de Mayo at Pepe’s Cantina

Pepe’s Cantina is offering $5 Tecate, house margaritas and tequila shots from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rocco’s Tacos Orlando celebrates with Aaron Paul from “Breaking Bad”

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar in Orlando will host its block party from 2 p.m. to closing time with live music, over 300 tequila varieties and “Breaking Bad” actor and co-owner of Dos Hombres, Aaron Paul.

Cinco de Mayo Street Party in Thornton Park

Cinco on the Street event opens at 3 p.m. with games, food, live music and two free margaritas with your ticket purchase. You can buy tickets at the door of The 808 restaurant for $20.

Margaritaville Resort Orlando

The resort is offering the Classic Michelada, a traditional Mexican drink made with ingredients of a Bloody Mary and topped off with chilled Mexican lager beer. You can enjoy the drink for $10, or any other beverages at the resort bar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor Street Party at Promenade at Sunset Walk

Starting at 5 p.m., the Promenade at Sunset Walk will host an outdoor party with live entertainment, street performers and various drink specials. Parking and admission to the celebration is free. To learn more, click here.

Cinco de Lamb-o at The Hammered Lamb

The Ivanhoe-Village restaurant will be offering food and drink deals, including $5 house margaritas and $2 off all tacos.

Cinco de Mayo at The Black Hammock

The Black Hammock will be offering taco deals, 2-for-1 margaritas and live music at night. The deals will be available from 11 a.m. until the restaurant closes at 8:30 p.m.

Chili’s

The restaurant chain will offer “$5 favorites all day long,” from classic Presidente to Cuervo Blue, Frosé ‘Rita and select draft imports.