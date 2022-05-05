79º

Deal alert: Whole Publix chicken tender subs on sale

Sale runs through May 11

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

The Publix Chicken Tender Sub sandwich. (Publix, Courtesy of Publix)

Floridians, this might be one of your favorite sales.

Publix has put its whole chicken tender subs on sale this week.

The delectable favorite will cost you $6.99. That’s a savings of $3, according to Publix.

The sub sandwich deal is part of Publix’s weekly deals which began Thursday and run through May 11.

