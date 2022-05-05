‘Our deepest fears are coming true:’ Florida lawmakers talk reproductive rights ahead of final decision on Roe

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – U.S. Rep. Darren Soto said the Supreme Court is getting closer to taking away a “fundamental right” from women.

Soto, along with State Sen. Victor Torres and State Rep. Kristen Aston Arrington held a press conference on Thursday outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Kissimmee.

“The Supreme Court opinion leak makes it clear that our deepest fears are coming true that the Supreme Court is planning to take away our power control, our personal decisions and handing it to politicians,” Annie Filkowski with Planned Parenthood said.

While a final decision by the high court isn’t expected until late June or early July, democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are now calling for a vote to make Roe V. Wade into federal law but there may not be enough Republican support to make it happen.

“It is before the Senate right now and you have the Republicans filibustering it and so we have two republicans that will vote with us and likely all 50 democrats but there’s eight more that we are going to need in order to pass this into law,” Soto explained.

Abortion is still legal in Florida but starting in July, a new bill, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, will go into effect to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Right now, we are focusing on making it clear that today, right now, abortion is your constitutional right, and you can get an abortion in Florida,” Filkowski said.