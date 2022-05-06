Disney honors local teachers, organizations with special donation

BAY LAKE, Fla. – As Walt Disney World welcomes guests to its 50th anniversary celebration, the company continues to give back to the Central Florida community.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the company announced on Friday they would be donating $150,000 to help fund teacher enrichment programs in Orange County Public Schools and the School District of Osceola County.

Disney said they also would be making magic in outreach programs, including the nonprofit organization “A Gift For Teaching.” For years, the organization has been on a mission to provide educational resources for Central Florida teachers and motivate bright leaders for the future.

Disney said each organization will receive $50,000 to invest in programs that continue to support, develop and inspire local teachers in Orange and Osceola counties.

Investing in education is a key part to the Walt Disney Company and its cast members.

The company has shown success with its Disney Aspire Program, which allows full- and part-time employees to learn and find their dream jobs within reach, at Disney or even beyond. Disney said statistics show 1 in 4 hourly workers at the Walt Disney Company cite the program as one of their primary reasons for applying with the company. To date, more than 13,000 students have enrolled.

Disney Aspire Program (Disney)

“Through Disney Aspire and other programs here at Disney, we see the profound impact teachers have on our Cast Members firsthand,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. “While Teacher Appreciation Week may be coming to an end, Disney is committed to investing in teachers, students and our local schools year-round.”

These donations to local school districts and organizations are just a piece of what Walt Disney World has done to give back within the past eight months.

Last year, as the kickoff to the 50th celebration began, leaders announced they would be donating $3 million in grants to six Central Florida nonprofits. Those organizations include Give Kids the World, The Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Heart of Florida United Way, Hope Partnership and ELEVATE Orlando.

Each of those organizations are using the grants in various forms to help foster the Central Florida community further. Most recently, Disney allowed ELEVATE Orlando to bring 100 students to Disney’s Animal Kingdom where they learned about animal conservation efforts around the world.

ELEVATE Orlando students at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Click here to learn more about how the Walt Disney Company is giving back to the Central Florida community and beyond.

