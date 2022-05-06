Florida reports 32,981 COVID cases in 2 weeks as worldwide virus-related death estimates near 15M

Passengers walk through the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since April 29, Florida has reported 32,981 cases of COVID-19 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in which time the agency said almost 60% of Americans had been infected with the virus since its arrival in the U.S.

Days after that report, the World Health Organization would publish estimates claiming nearly 15 million deaths were associated with COVID in the last two years — mainly of those living in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas — over twice as high as the current, official death toll of 6 million.

More recently, global cases have generally continued to decline in the absence of significant surges after positives began falling in March at a relatively steady pace. The latest numbers from the WHO have worldwide COVID cases down 17% in the week spanning April 27 to May 4, with a 3% drop in deaths.

The WHO said Wednesday that COVID cases are falling everywhere besides Africa and the Americas, where cases rose by about a third and 13% respectively during that same week.

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have spent weeks now urging the Food and Drug Administration to review their plans to offer low-dose vaccines for young children. As it stands, the FDA has scheduled dates in June with those companies to review their applications, though it acknowledged that the dates were subject to changes.

Still, the past week saw Pfizer and Moderna report billions in revenue and soaring profits during the first quarter of 2022. Moderna’s revenue jumped from $1.73 billion last year to $5.92 billion, Pfizer’s beat Wall Street expectations at $25.66 billion, and they made discrete profits of $3.7 billion and $7.86 billion.

The CDC on Wednesday once again recommended that masks be worn on planes, trains and buses, and a federal transportation mask mandate stuck down in April by a Florida judge was appealed by the Justice Department a day prior.

Though cases are rising in the U.S., the response in cities such as New York and Boston has not included a return to indoor mask mandates. In spite of the CDC’s designation of these places as high-risk for community COVID-19 transmission, the numbed response on the ground is seen most simply as a sign of two years of COVID fatigue.

Adding to that weariness could be what’s now happening to some in U.S. hospitals, as a $20 billion government program to cover COVID-related testing, treatment and vaccine costs for uninsured people is no longer active, and similar, special Medicaid COVID coverage is only expected to last several more months. A recent proposal to inject $1.5 billion back into the uninsured program has failed to advance in Congress, and the program is no longer accepting new claims.

As lawmakers work to come to a compromise on President Biden’s $33 billion Ukraine aid request, that compromise is expected to eliminate any COVID-related spending tied to it.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the CDC and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services on May 6:

Cases

The CDC reported 6,481 new cases on Friday, based on daily reporting it gets from the Florida Department of Health.

There were 32,891 new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks.

Florida has seen 5,958,618 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

The Florida Dept. of Health reported a cumulative death toll in Florida of 74,060. There were 230 fatalities recorded over the past two weeks, which we get by subtracting the number of deaths reported by DOH two weeks ago (73,830) from the current cumulative death toll.

The state stopped reporting the number of non-residents who died in Florida when the new weekly reporting method began.

Hospitalizations

The state Agency for Health Care Administration deleted its current COVID-19 hospitalization database and the state is no longer reporting how many patients have been hospitalized with the virus. However, Florida is still required to report that information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the CDC continues to release that information online. The most recent hospital numbers show 750 adult and 11 pediatric patients in Florida.

Positivity rate

The Florida Dept. of Health reported the percent of positive results from coronavirus tests was 9% for the weeks of April 29 - May 5 but did not provide how many people were tested during the past two weeks. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases and new vaccination numbers between April 29 - May 5.

County Total cases as of April 29 New cases since April 29 Total people vaccinated Percent of 5+ population vaccinated Brevard 135,740 868 408,739 70% Flagler 22,651 88 78,383 70% Lake 86,320 487 248,131 69% Marion 84,120 303 224,908 64% Orange 383,010 2,327 1,062,113 78% Osceola 115,328 592 313,664 83% Polk 202,456 928 452,470 67% Seminole 105,227 584 323,029 70% Sumter 22,305 177 101,206 75% Volusia 118,119 557 349,149 66%

