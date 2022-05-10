Orlando 911 call leads to apparent ‘double murder-suicide,’ Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County deputies responded to a 911 call in Orlando Monday evening to find a deceased man and woman in what investigators believe may be a ‘double murder-suicide.’

The incident took place at Silver Pointe Boulevard at approximately 8:25 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man and the woman involved in the apparent murder-suicide appeared to be in their 20s. Deputies have not yet said who placed the 911 call or the content of the call. They also did not say who initiated the crime.

The incident is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office has not released any further information at this time.