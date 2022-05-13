Firefighter, woman identified in Titusville murder-suicide

Titusville police tweeted shots were fired in the area and officers found a woman dead inside a vehicle in the driveway and a man critically injured close to the vehicle on the lawn.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police have identified two people who died in a murder-suicide shooting Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Lakeview Hills Avenue near Dawn Drive around 7 a.m. where they found Haley Friedel, 24, fatally shot in her vehicle and Gregory DePietro, 32, critically wounded nearby.

The Seminole County Fire Department said Friday morning DePietro was a firefighter with the department since 2018.

[TRENDING: I just bought some beer, does it have to go in my trunk? Trooper Steve has the answer | Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said DePietro showed up to the home, which belonged to Friedel, and fired multiple times into the driver’s side window of her car, killing her. He then shot himself, police said.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Titusville, police said.

The Titusville Police Department said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead around 10:15 a.m.

According to the department, the two knew each other but officials did not disclose the nature of the relationship.

The Seminole County Fire Department released a statement Friday morning on the fatal shooting.

“Firefighter Greg DePietro was hired on October 1, 2018 and served on one of our specialized teams that is focused on hazardous materials and technical rescue. DePietro was in good standing with the Department during his tenure here. This is a tragic and devastating loss for the family of Haley Friedel and the family of Greg DePietro. All the men and women in our Fire Department mourn the losses of these two individuals during this difficult time. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we are respecting the privacy of the families and must defer any further comment or information on this case to the Titusville Police Department.”

The investigation is ongoing.