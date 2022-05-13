Firefighter, woman identified in Titusville murder-suicide

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police have identified two people who died in a murder-suicide shooting Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a home on Lakeview Hills Avenue near Dawn Drive around 7 a.m. where they found Haley Friedel, 24, fatally shot in her vehicle and Gregory DePietro, 32, critically wounded nearby.
The Seminole County Fire Department said Friday morning DePietro was a firefighter with the department since 2018.
[TRENDING: I just bought some beer, does it have to go in my trunk? Trooper Steve has the answer | Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Police said DePietro showed up to the home, which belonged to Friedel, and fired multiple times into the driver’s side window of her car, killing her. He then shot himself, police said.
[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]
The Titusville Police Department said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead around 10:15 a.m.
According to the department, the two knew each other but officials did not disclose the nature of the relationship.
The Seminole County Fire Department released a statement Friday morning on the fatal shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.