Average gas prices up another 2 cents in Florida, US

ORLANDO, Fla. – The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose two cents overnight in the U.S. and Florida to $4.452 and $4.486 discretely, yet another all-time record on both fronts, according to AAA.

The Sunshine State kept the lead it gained Friday, when a seven-cent jump sent its average gas prices about three cents higher than the national figure at the time. As of Saturday, Florida’s average gas price remains just as far in front of the U.S.

County-by-county maps of gallon averages in Florida show lower prices near the Panhandle and higher prices down south, with the lowest price recorded Saturday on AAA’s map in Escambia County at $4.245 and the highest in Palm Beach County at $4.618.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins noted earlier in the week that the volatile, surging price of crude oil is expected to keep the cost up at the pump for roughly as long as the cost per barrel remains above $105. As of Wednesday, Jenkins said the cost came in at $105.71 per barrel.

“Crude prices reversed course (Wednesday) over growing market worries that Ukrainian and European Union actions against Russian oil-and-natural gas companies could spark retaliation by Russia that leads to more market disruption and uncertainty,” Jenkins said.

Ways to save on gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.



Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.



Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.



Remove excess weight in your vehicle.



Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.



Use the interactive map below to see the latest average regular gas prices in Florida for most counties: