I-95 northbound is shutdown in the Ormond Beach area after a semi-truck overturned at mile marker 277, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck was carrying watermelons before crashing with a 2015 Jeep, troopers said.

Drivers of both the semi-truck and the Jeep were not injured, troopers said.

Driers are advised to use an alternate route until the highway is cleared.