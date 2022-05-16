Troopers issue Silver Alert for 79-year-old man missing out of Marion County

Glenn Sayre, 79, was last seen in the area of 9500 block of South East 176th St. in Summerfield, troopers said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 79-year-old man missing out of Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Sayre may be traveling in a 2017 gold Lincoln MKX with a Florida tag number 87AANM.

According to troopers, Sayre is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a yellow or green colored shirt, blue jeans and green sneakers.

Anyone with information about Sayre’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 352-732-9111 or 911.