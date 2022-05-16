80º

Local News

Troopers issue Silver Alert for 79-year-old man missing out of Marion County

Glenn Sayre, 79, last seen in Summerfield

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Glenn Sayre, 79, was last seen in the area of 9500 block of South East 176th St. in Summerfield, troopers said. (Florida Highway Patrol)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 79-year-old man missing out of Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Glenn Sayre was last seen in the area of 9500 block of South East 176th St. in Summerfield, troopers said.

Investigators said Sayre may be traveling in a 2017 gold Lincoln MKX with a Florida tag number 87AANM.

According to troopers, Sayre is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a yellow or green colored shirt, blue jeans and green sneakers.

Anyone with information about Sayre’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 352-732-9111 or 911.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

