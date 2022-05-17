Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/16/2022

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes from AboutAMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 lbs. ground beef
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1 packet sloppy Joe seasoning mix (1.31-ounce envelope)
- 6 slices American cheese
- 6 hamburger buns
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat grill or grill pan. In a large bowl, combine ground beef, ketchup and seasoning mix. Shape into 6 patties.
- Grill patties over medium heat. Cook 14 to 19 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, turning once. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, place cheese on burgers and continue cooking until cheese is melted. Serve on sandwich buns.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 to 2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breast, boiled and coarsely chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Green bell pepper, diced
- Onion, diced
- Clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup sour cream
- 8-ounce package cream cheese
- 28-ounce can green chile enchilada sauce
- 12 corn tortillas, cut into pieces
- 1 cup shredded fiesta blend cheese
- 3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced, for garnish
- Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add olive oil. Sauté the bell pepper, garlic, and onion, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the pepper is tender.
- Stir in the chicken, cream cheese, sour cream and about half of the enchilada sauce.
- Mix in half of the tortillas pieces, reserving the rest for the top.
- After mixing the tortilla pieces with the chicken mixture, add the remaining tortillas to the top of the casserole. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.
WEDNESDAY
The Best Homemade Hot Dog Chili
INGREDIENTS
- Ground beef
- Tomato paste
- Ketchup
- Worcestershire sauce
- Yellow mustard
- Brown sugar
- Chili powder
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Salt
- Pepper
- Water
INSTRUCTIONS
- Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain thoroughly.
- Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and yellow mustard. Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes. Add additional water if needed to reach the right consistency.
THURSDAY
Slow Cooker Engagement Chicken
INGREDIENTS
- 2 sweet onions, sliced
- 1 whole chicken, giblets, and extra pieces removed from the cavity
- 1 garlic bulb, cut in half
- 2 lemons, cut in half
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon paprika
For the gravy:
- 1 cup dry white wine
- ¼ cup flour
- 2 cups broth, from under the chicken after it’s cooked
INSTRUCTIONS
- Rinse the chicken, discarding any extra pieces from the inside of the chicken. Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.
- Create an even layer of the sliced onions on the bottom of the slow cooker and lay the chicken over the onions.
- Place a garlic half on each side of the chicken. Stuff two lemon halves inside of the chicken cavity. The remaining two lemon halves should be placed on each side of the chicken.
- Pour the olive oil over the chicken and rub to completely coat. Combine all of the seasonings and sprinkle over the olive oil.
- Cover the slow cooker and cook for 6 hours or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees between the chicken thigh and breast without touching a bone.
- Remove the chicken and place on a serving platter. Keep warm.
To make a gravy:
- Transfer the onions and about two cups of the liquid to a medium skillet. Discard the garlic and lemons.
- Place the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the wine to the chicken renderings and heat until the liquid is hot. Sprinkle in the flour, whisking until thickened.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- Yellow cake mix
- Eggs
- Bananas
- Vegetable oil
- Sour cream
- Instant banana pudding
- Whipped topping
- Vanilla cookies
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13×9-inch pan.
- Beat first 5 ingredients with mixer on low speed, just until moistened, stopping frequently to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Beat on medium speed an additional 2 minutes.
- Pour into prepared pan and spread out evenly. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until an inserted knife in the center comes out clean.
- Allow cake to cool completely. Poke cake every 1/2 inch with the handle of a wooden spoon.
- Meanwhile, prepare pudding as directed. Don’t let the pudding set in the fridge. Pour it right on top of the cake and spread out with the back of a spoon or spatula. The pudding will seep into the holes, making the cake incredibly moist.
- Cover and place in the fridge for a few hours or overnight.
- Remove the cake from the fridge and place a layer of banana slices over the pudding.
- Spread whipped topping over the top of cake.
- Just before serving, sprinkle with crushed vanilla cookies.