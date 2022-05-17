Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/16/2022

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes from AboutAMom.com.

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe Burger

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Grill patties over medium heat. Cook 14 to 19 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, turning once. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, place cheese on burgers and continue cooking until cheese is melted. Serve on sandwich buns.

Grill patties over medium heat. Cook 14 to 19 minutes or until meat is no longer pink, turning once. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, place cheese on burgers and continue cooking until cheese is melted. Serve on sandwich buns.

Heat grill or grill pan. In a large bowl, combine ground beef, ketchup and seasoning mix. Shape into 6 patties.

Heat grill or grill pan. In a large bowl, combine ground beef, ketchup and seasoning mix. Shape into 6 patties.

TUESDAY

Chicken Enchiladas Skillet

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

After mixing the tortilla pieces with the chicken mixture, add the remaining tortillas to the top of the casserole. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.

After mixing the tortilla pieces with the chicken mixture, add the remaining tortillas to the top of the casserole. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.

Mix in half of the tortillas pieces, reserving the rest for the top.

Mix in half of the tortillas pieces, reserving the rest for the top.

Stir in the chicken, cream cheese, sour cream and about half of the enchilada sauce.

Stir in the chicken, cream cheese, sour cream and about half of the enchilada sauce.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add olive oil. Sauté the bell pepper, garlic, and onion, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the pepper is tender.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add olive oil. Sauté the bell pepper, garlic, and onion, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the pepper is tender.

WEDNESDAY

The Best Homemade Hot Dog Chili

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes. Add additional water if needed to reach the right consistency.

Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes. Add additional water if needed to reach the right consistency.

Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and yellow mustard. Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and yellow mustard. Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain thoroughly.

Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain thoroughly.

THURSDAY

Slow Cooker Engagement Chicken

INGREDIENTS

1 whole chicken, giblets, and extra pieces removed from the cavity

1 whole chicken, giblets, and extra pieces removed from the cavity

For the gravy:

2 cups broth, from under the chicken after it’s cooked

2 cups broth, from under the chicken after it’s cooked

INSTRUCTIONS

Rinse the chicken, discarding any extra pieces from the inside of the chicken. Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.

Create an even layer of the sliced onions on the bottom of the slow cooker and lay the chicken over the onions.

Place a garlic half on each side of the chicken. Stuff two lemon halves inside of the chicken cavity. The remaining two lemon halves should be placed on each side of the chicken.

Pour the olive oil over the chicken and rub to completely coat. Combine all of the seasonings and sprinkle over the olive oil.

Cover the slow cooker and cook for 6 hours or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees between the chicken thigh and breast without touching a bone.