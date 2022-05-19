Texas man at traffic stop found with 17 pounds of marijuana, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Texas man was found with 17 pounds of marijuana in his car after deputies pulled him over for a traffic stop, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Diaz, a man from Katy, Texas, was driving on Interstate 95 when he drove past a deputy stopped on the side of the road — a violation of Florida’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers change lanes to avoid hitting personnel on the side of the road, deputies said.

Deputy Jason Lewis pulled over Diaz in response, initially planning to issue Diaz a citation for the violation, BCSO said. However, Lewis instead found approximately 17 pounds of marijuana and 130 grams of THC wax, according to the agency.

Diaz was taken to the Brevard County Jail on a bond of $30,000 for possession of marijuana, THC oil and THC wax, along with intent to sell.