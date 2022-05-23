Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes ‘TIME 100′ 2022 list

Time magazine announced Monday morning that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be a part of the outlet’s “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022″ list, also known as the ‘TIME 100.’

The list features groups of leaders in different industries, including influential politicians, artists, tech icons and more.

DeSantis joins other renowned political leaders on the list, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

[TRENDING: Jif peanut butter recalled over potential salmonella contamination | Florida lottery winner discovers unemployment benefits collected by imposter | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Jeb Bush, the 43rd governor of Florida, wrote DeSantis’ entry on the list, stating:

“Despite relentless criticism, Governor Ron DeSantis kept schools open, ensured Florida’s economy remained open for business, and allowed individuals to determine their own risk tolerance... While the Beltway crowd may not like his style, it’s his record that will become his legacy.”

Ron DeSantis was elected as the 46th governor of Florida in 2018, with a prior record of military service and work in the U.S. House of Representatives.