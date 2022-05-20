WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday will hold a news conference in West Palm Beach.

The event, scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m., will be held at Retro Fitness.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle will join the governor, but the topic of conversation has not been released.

The event comes a day after DeSantis signed a bill to increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“We’re not going to want to put someone in jail for making a bad decision using a fentanyl,” DeSantis said Thursday in Lakeland. “I mean, it’s just it’s that’s not the right approach. But the people that are dealing this and knowingly put that out, you cannot do anything else but throw the book at them and so that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Ad

ClickOrlando.com will livestream the news conference at the top of this story.