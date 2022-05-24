Family of man shot in Orange County home invasion say he was suicidal, tried to get him help

A 69-year-old woman shot and killed an intruder Sunday afternoon during a home invasion in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman shot and killed an intruder Sunday afternoon during a home invasion in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The family of the man killed, Ezequiel Rosario-Torres, said that’s what he wanted.

Rosario-Torres’ daughter told News 6 he was bipolar, legally blind and was also suicidal when deputies said he walked into this home Sunday afternoon.

[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Yes he was very suicidal and this week especially he was acting very strange and out of character,” said Rosario-Torres’ daughter, who did not want to be identified.

The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Bentwood Street, near Colonial Drive and Semoran Boulevard.

When asked why he chose that house, the daughter told News 6, “I don’t think he chose that one in particular. I think he was just hoping that they had a gun and they did.”

Virginia Morrison and her fiance were inside the home. She said she asked Rosario-Torres to leave several times, even fighting him off with a broom and fired a warning shot. She said she opened fire again after he kept coming toward her.

“I said get up, come here, there’s a man in our house,” said Morrison. “I’ve never had this happen in my life and I’ve never had to pull a gun on somebody.”

Ad

“I don’t blame her. Like I get it, my dad wanted to die,” Rosario-Torres’ daughter said.

[RELATED: How to get mental health help in Central Florida]

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell told News 6 she can’t discuss this case specifically, but said her office will decide if charges will be filed.

“Like any other case, the ASA assigned to the case will review the case and speak to witnesses and review the law enforcement report from the investigative agency and take the appropriate actions,” said Worrell.

Rosario-Torres’s daughter said he was taken into custody under the Baker Act in 2018 and the family tried to get him Baker Acted again Sunday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed deputies were called to the family’s home twice Sunday morning.

Ad

The first time Rosario-Torres did not show any signs of wanting to hurt himself or others, so the call was cleared. The second time they said Rosario-Torres was sleeping, so the family requested no further action, but deputies did explain they could seek a court order to have him mentally evaluated.

That woman who opened fire, Virginia Morrison, told News 6 by phone Tuesday again said that she hates she had to pull the trigger, she feels for that family, but felt that she had to protect her home.

If you or someone you know needs help with a mental illness in Central Florida, News 6 has put together a list of resources and phone numbers.