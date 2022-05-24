WATCH: Video shows pickup hit golf cart in Brevard County; truck driver took off

Troopers are looking for a hit-and-run driver that slammed into the back of a golf cart, sending a father and son to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the crash happened Monday night around 9 p.m. along Harlock Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 95, just north of Washington Road.

Troopers said the 48-year-old man was driving the golf cart north along the road with his 17-year-old son.

The pickup, which appears to have been hauling a trailer, was also heading north but failed to slow down for the golf cart, slamming into the rear of the cart, according to a news release.

Troopers said the father and son were thrown from the golf cart and were badly hurt. The driver of the pickup then left the scene.

Surveillance video released by the Florida Highway Patrol, seen in the media player above, shows the collision.

‘’It’s terrible. It’s a family,” neighbor Toniann Snyder said.

Snyder said many people in the neighborhood use golf carts to drive to Lake Washington.

News 6 also reached a woman who said she’s a family member of the victims.

She said the driver and his son were going home after watching the sunset. As video shared by state troopers shows, their golf cart had lights.

‘’Things like that shouldn’t happen,’’ Snyder said. ‘’I hope they can find them.’’

Investigators believe the pickup may be a white, newer model Chevrolet Silverado with a toolbox in the bed that runs the length of the rear window.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213 or Crimleine at 1-800-423-8477.