Man arrested months after Orange County hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection with a December hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Jared Ryan Prochazka, 23, was arrested Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

[TRENDING: Rollins College valedictorian with nonspeaking autism delivers graduation address | Central Florida forecast: Not as hot and mostly dry | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The fatal hit-and-run crash was reported Dec. 22 on Montello Drive at Tree Ridge Lane in the Arbor Ridge West subdivision near the Econ Trail.

The FHP said the boy was riding east on Montello Drive when he was hit by a 2021 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling west. The pickup truck then ran over the boy, and the driver did not stop, according to an FHP crash report.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said. Orange County sheriff’s deputies located the pickup about a mile from the crash scene, and FHP troopers interviewed the owner of the vehicle after the crash.

Prochazka faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and vehicular homicide.