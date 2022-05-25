Palm Bay man arrested after stabbing father to death, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his father in his Palm Bay home Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers said Robert Lukow Jr., 29, is facing a second-degree murder charge after the incident that occurred around 4 a.m. at the 400 block of Easton Forest Circle SE.

Upon arrival, police said they found Robert J. Lukow, 64, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers attempted to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the department, the victim’s wife told investigators she awoke to her son and husband arguing and saw the 29-year-old stab his father. Police said the son ran from the home, where he also resided.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit and K-9 team located the son a short distance from the home, officers said. The man is currently locked up in the Brevard County jail.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the stabbing.