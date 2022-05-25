Troopers search for driver they say hit, killed pedestrian in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said it’s searching for a driver they believe hit and killed a driver Sunday night.

According to a press release, a man was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang eastbound on Lemon Bluff Road just after 3 a.m. when he found a pedestrian lying on the road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said they found the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, dead.

Troopers said the pedestrian was hit by an oncoming vehicle between 11 p.m. Saturday night and 3 a.m. Sunday morning, but the driver of that vehicle has not been found.

According to a release, troopers are looking for a full-size pickup truck or a van in connection to the crash.

If you know whom the driver is or have any information on the crash, you’re asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.