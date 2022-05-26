Accused killer who left Sanford man’s body in burning shed arrested, Seminole deputies say

More than a month after a Sanford man’s body was found in a burning shed, deputies believe they have arrested the killer, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – More than a month after a Sanford man’s body was found in a burning shed, deputies believe they have arrested the killer, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies announced the arrest of Lewis Boone, 24, on Thursday. According to jail records, Boone was first arrested on May 3 on unrelated charges.

The investigation began on April 21, when deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of Roseberry Lane, records show. Deputies said a shed at the home was torched.

Once the fire was out, deputies learned a body was inside the shed, later identified as 21-year-old Jaylen McIntyre.

Deputies did not say how they determined Boone was a suspect in McIntyre’s death.

He faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder, carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, destruction of evidence and 54 counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.