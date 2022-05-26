Paul McCartney preps for weekend concert at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. – Paul McCartney will be in Orlando this weekend, performing at Camping World Stadium.

Tens of thousands will be in downtown Orlando for the concert Saturday at 8 p.m.

Reserved parking at the stadium is sold out, but people going to the concert can park downtown and use a free shuttle to get to Camping World Stadium. Click here to view the transportation map provided by the city.

His next shows are:

Tuesday, May 31 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12 - Baltimore, MD - Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16 - East Rutherford, NJ - Met Life Stadium

Tickets are still available for the Orlando show, so be sure to get yours by clicking here.