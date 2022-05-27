‘Zero tolerance enforcement:’ Belle Isle police monitoring waterways this Memorial Day weekend

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – State and local law enforcement will have extra patrols out on Central Florida lakes this holiday weekend, making sure boaters are staying safe while they have a good time.

Lake Conway was quiet on Friday with only a couple boats on the water, but resident Stepheny Luette said that won’t be the case this Memorial Day weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“We’re thinking there (are) going to be a lot of crowds out there,” Luette said.

Belle Isle police marine patrol officers will also be out in full force. Chief Laura Houston said they’re looking for reckless boaters or people boating under the influence, as well as making sure everyone is staying safe.

“We want everybody on Lake Conway to have a great time, but when we have some bad operators, it becomes a dangerous situation for those people coming out to enjoy this beautiful waterway,” Houston said.

Ad

This comes after a brawl broke out on Lake George in Volusia County last month. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office said they’re also stepping up patrols this weekend.

Earlier this week, Orange County commissioners passed an ordinance restricting the use of waters near Bird Island following concerns over swimmers and wildlife. County officials said the ordinance doesn’t take effect until next week and won’t be enforced until the buoys marking restriction zones are installed.

Houston is sharing this warning to boaters.

“The marine patrol officers on Lake Conway do not want to experience the same mayhem that we have seen on other lakes in Central Florida so they will be conducting a zero tolerance enforcement for all dangerous operation of all vessels,” Houston said.