Central Florida golfer with autism says he’s ready for 2022 Special Olympics

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Focused and determined, 23-year-old Danny Steele is getting ready to compete in front of hundreds at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

The event is taking place at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, but the golf tournament will be at the Orange County National Golf Center starting June 6.

“This makes my heart feel happy and I’m only one child and alone and I can (connect) with my people. You know it makes me feel good,” Danny Steele said.

It was April 2021 that Danny Steele showed News 6 some of his swings before he was selected to play for the Special Olympics.

He works a part-time job at Publix and practices golf every week. His father, Jim Steele, said he’s ready to give it his all.

“He’s hitting about 500 balls a week and he’s playing once a week and he’s working 24 hours a week at Publix so he’s busy and that’s fantastic a young, autistic young man,” Jim Steele explained.

There are cell phone videos that show the golfer practicing throughout the last couple of months, some of which are posted on social media to motivate other athletes.

“I’m working extra hard,” Danny Steele said.

Jim Steele said his son will be playing nine holes for four days at the Special Olympics.

“As I told him, we are not trying to win. We know... there are some really good players. We’re just going to hopefully try and play the best he can and have a lot of fun,” Jim Steele said.

The Special Olympics USA Games will take place June 5-12.