Comedian Chelsea Handler brings tour to Daytona Beach

Chelsea Handler is coming to the Peabody Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Chelsea Handler, celebrated comedian and former host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” is bringing her “Vaccinated & Horny” tour to Daytona Beach.

The multi-hyphenate comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate will perform at the Peabody Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

[TRENDING: Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond | Odds continue to increase for development of tropical system in Gulf | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Tickets can be purchased online starting 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at the Peabody Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prices range from $39.50 to $125 with additional surcharges and those interested can purchase preferred seating or a meet-and-greet with Handler online for an extra fee.

This comes after Handler released her first stand-up special in years—“Chelsea Handler: Evolution”— on HBO Max and recently launched her “Dear Chelsea” advice podcast on iHeart Radio.