Fire shuts down US 441 in Osceola between SR 60 and S Canoe Rd

FDOT warns drivers to use caution and look for other routes

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Smoke from fire near US 441 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Due to a fire in Osceola County, all directions on US 441 will be closed between South Canoe Road and State Road 60, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Earlier, the department stated there may be smoke near Interstate 95, warning drivers that it may impact vision along the highway.

Troopers stated I-95 near Palm Bay Road and Brevard County is open and unaffected by the fire at this time, though they warned drivers that the road could close if conditions become worse.

FDOT cautioned drivers to be careful and seek alternate routes.

That is all the information that has been released at this point in time. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.

