Fire shuts down US 441 in Osceola between SR 60 and S Canoe Rd

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Due to a fire in Osceola County, all directions on US 441 will be closed between South Canoe Road and State Road 60, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

[TRENDING: Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond | Strawberries recalled after Hepatitis A outbreak. Here’s what you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Earlier, the department stated there may be smoke near Interstate 95, warning drivers that it may impact vision along the highway.

Ad

Due to a wildfire, there may be smoke in the area of I-95, between MM 170 and MM 166. Motorist should be aware of possible low visibility in the area. Use caution and expect delays. https://t.co/JVBJeiwx0u — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) May 30, 2022

Troopers stated I-95 near Palm Bay Road and Brevard County is open and unaffected by the fire at this time, though they warned drivers that the road could close if conditions become worse.

5/30/22, 8:10PM | Troopers are monitoring visibility for potential smoke in the area of I95 at MM 166 (near Palm Bay Rd). At this time, the roadway is open & not being affected. FHP would like to warn motorists that we could potentially close the road if conditions change. https://t.co/NcHmMByxHG — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) May 31, 2022

Troopers are currently monitoring visibility for potential smoke in the area of I-95 at MM 166 in Brevard County. At this time, the roadway is open and not being affected. FHP would like to warn motorists that we could potentially close the road if visibility conditions change. pic.twitter.com/ESjSXZCmAg — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) May 31, 2022

FDOT cautioned drivers to be careful and seek alternate routes.

That is all the information that has been released at this point in time. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.