Florida man killed in bonfire explosion near DeLand, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – A DeLand-area man was killed in an apparent explosion early Monday during an outdoor party with a bonfire, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Michael D. Riedinger, 51, died around 4 a.m. at a home in the 2900 block of 3rd Court near DeLand.

Sheriff’s officials said Riedinger suffered severe injuries that appeared to have been caused by an explosion.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses told deputies that Riedinger had gone from the patio area to tend to the bonfire around 3:30 a.m.

One of the witnesses said he heard a loud hissing sound for several seconds, according to officials. Another witness reported hearing a loud noise, like something hitting the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

When the witnesses went to check on Riedinger, they found him lying unresponsive with extensive injuries near the fire, sheriff’s officials said.

An initial investigation did not identify any source of the apparent explosion, the sheriff’s office said.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.