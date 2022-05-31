Protest at ICON Park over 14-year-old who died falling from Orlando ride

Tyree Sampson was identified as the 14-year-old who fell to his death at ICON Park in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Protestors gathered outside ICON Park Monday afternoon to rail against the amusement park following the death of a 14-year-old boy after he fell from the park’s Orlando FreeFall ride.

Tina Wilson — founder of the Juneteenth Project Coalition — helped organize the protest with allies and organization members.

Tina said this isn’t the first demonstration she’s led, and it won’t be the last as long as the Orlando FreeFall ride stands.

Her organization called out ICON Park CEO Chris Jaskiewicz, asking he break the lease with the Slingshot Group — the company behind the ride.

She said someone needs to be held accountable after the March tragedy that killed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.

“I was numb because I’m a parent. I’m a grandparent,” Tina said.

James Wilson, co-founder of the coalition, said that when he learned about what happened, it blew him away.

“I know I cried,” he said. “I cried. I was sad.”

James said it’s important for the ride to be taken down “so that it doesn’t happen again.”

“Dismantle it. Sell it for scrap,” Tina said. “Get out of our community because a child died. We want you to be responsible.”

11-year-old Harmonie McQuade said she couldn’t keep her composure when she heard how Sampson died.

“I was at school, crying, really sad about it,” she said. “Why did this happen to him. This poor boy didn’t do anything to these people.”

She joined the protest, determined to help the group get justice for Tyre.

“We would like to say to Ms. Dod and Mr. Sampson: we are here to advocate for you,” Tina said. “We will not let your child’s legacy be that he fell for a ride because he was a good son.”

Tina said the group started a petition on change.org to get the ride torn down, and — so far — it has about 5,000 signatures.