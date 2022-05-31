88º

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle flames at Eatonville home

Home is in 700 block of Alfred Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Eatonville, Orange County

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue is working to douse a fire at a home in Eatonville.

The home is in the 700 block of Alfred Drive, according to fire crews.

Firefighters said they saw heavy black smoke and flames pouring through the roof of the home when they arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

