WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle flames at Eatonville home

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue is working to douse a fire at a home in Eatonville.

The home is in the 700 block of Alfred Drive, according to fire crews.

[TRENDING: Man killed in alligator attack at Florida park: report | Tropical tossup: Models differ on how area in tropics could impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Firefighters said they saw heavy black smoke and flames pouring through the roof of the home when they arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.