Man accused of threatening South Daytona neighbor, yelling racial slurs, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – A South Daytona man is accused of trying to break into his neighbor’s home, yelling racial slurs and threatening to “burn down the house,” according to police.

The South Daytona Police Department arrested Gary Dragon, 34, Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Eastern Road where they found Dragon yelling outside of the residence for the homeowner to come out and fight him, according to the department.

Police said the victim reported Dragon was trying to break into the home by kicking the front door repeatedly, causing the door handle and the door to become loose. According to a charging affidavit, the victim said Dragon threatened to burn down the house and kill his family.

Dragon told police he was upset over a photo posted on social media by the victim that had a comment about him being a “child predator,” the department said. While police were talking to Dragon, he also said he was going to “burn down the house,” the charging affidavit said.

Officers said Dragon tried running away during his arrest.

He faces charges of attempted burglary with assault/battery, resisting an officer without violence and committing a first-degree felony with prejudice.