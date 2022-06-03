Electrolux, Frigidaire recall fridges due to choking hazard caused by ice maker

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of multiple models of Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators on Thursday.
The recall of 13 models of Frigidaire and one model of Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators was issued due to the ice level detector arm in the ice maker posing a choking hazard.
[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The company received 185 reports of the ice maker in these fridges breaking into pieces and falling into the ice maker.
About 367,500 units sold in the U.S. and 7,180 sold in Canada have been recalled. Government officials recommend consumers immediately stop using the ice makers associated with these models, empty the ice bucket and contact a technician to replace the ice maker for free.
You can find the brand name, model and serial number for each unit printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment.
The following model and serial numbers impacted by the recall can be found below:
|Brand
|Model Number/
Product Type
|UPC Code
|Serial Range
|Frigidaire Prof.
|PRMC2285AF
French Door
|0-12505-64714-7
|1K90974428 – 1K21374177
|Electrolux
|French Door ERMC2295AS
|0-12505-64715-4
|1K91272383 - 1K21374610
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AB
|0-12505-64786-4
|4A11005907 - 4A21110079
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AW
|0-12505-64787-1
|4A11010081 - 4A21112264
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AD
|0-12505-64788-8
|4A11314335 - 4A21112489
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2323AS
|0-12505-64785-7
|4A11005673 - 4A21201870
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2333AS
|0-12505-64789-5
|4A11317863 - 4A21112732
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AB
|0-12505-64772-7
|4A12104890 - 4A21204442
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AW
|0-12505-64773-4
|4A12012169 - 4A12012280
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AD
|0-12505-64774-1
|4A12219737 - 4A20906066
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2623AS
|0-12505-64771-0
|4A04409324 - 4A21200876
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS2633AS
|0-12505-64876-2
|4A12012169 - 4A13402496
|Frigidaire
|Side by Side FRSS26L3AF
|0-12505-64792-5
|4A11203977 - 4A21116296
|Frigidaire
|Top Freezer FFHI1835VS
|0-12505-64792-5
|BA92424713 - BA21210491
For more information on the recall, click here.