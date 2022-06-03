Electrolux, Frigidaire recall fridges due to choking hazard caused by ice maker

The recall of 13 models of Frigidaire and one model of Electrolux was announced Thursday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of multiple models of Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators on Thursday.

The recall of 13 models of Frigidaire and one model of Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators was issued due to the ice level detector arm in the ice maker posing a choking hazard.

The company received 185 reports of the ice maker in these fridges breaking into pieces and falling into the ice maker.

About 367,500 units sold in the U.S. and 7,180 sold in Canada have been recalled. Government officials recommend consumers immediately stop using the ice makers associated with these models, empty the ice bucket and contact a technician to replace the ice maker for free.

You can find the brand name, model and serial number for each unit printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment.

The following model and serial numbers impacted by the recall can be found below:

Brand Model Number/

Product Type UPC Code Serial Range Frigidaire Prof. PRMC2285AF

French Door 0-12505-64714-7 1K90974428 – 1K21374177 Electrolux French Door ERMC2295AS 0-12505-64715-4 1K91272383 - 1K21374610 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AB 0-12505-64786-4 4A11005907 - 4A21110079 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AW 0-12505-64787-1 4A11010081 - 4A21112264 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AD 0-12505-64788-8 4A11314335 - 4A21112489 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2323AS 0-12505-64785-7 4A11005673 - 4A21201870 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2333AS 0-12505-64789-5 4A11317863 - 4A21112732 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AB 0-12505-64772-7 4A12104890 - 4A21204442 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AW 0-12505-64773-4 4A12012169 - 4A12012280 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AD 0-12505-64774-1 4A12219737 - 4A20906066 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2623AS 0-12505-64771-0 4A04409324 - 4A21200876 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS2633AS 0-12505-64876-2 4A12012169 - 4A13402496 Frigidaire Side by Side FRSS26L3AF 0-12505-64792-5 4A11203977 - 4A21116296 Frigidaire Top Freezer FFHI1835VS 0-12505-64792-5 BA92424713 - BA21210491

For more information on the recall, click here.