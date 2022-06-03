80º

Local News

Electrolux, Frigidaire recall fridges due to choking hazard caused by ice maker

Recall announced June 2 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

The recall of 13 models of Frigidaire and one model of Electrolux was announced Thursday. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of multiple models of Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators on Thursday.

The recall of 13 models of Frigidaire and one model of Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators was issued due to the ice level detector arm in the ice maker posing a choking hazard.

The company received 185 reports of the ice maker in these fridges breaking into pieces and falling into the ice maker.

About 367,500 units sold in the U.S. and 7,180 sold in Canada have been recalled. Government officials recommend consumers immediately stop using the ice makers associated with these models, empty the ice bucket and contact a technician to replace the ice maker for free.

You can find the brand name, model and serial number for each unit printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment.

The following model and serial numbers impacted by the recall can be found below:

BrandModel Number/
Product Type		UPC CodeSerial Range
Frigidaire Prof.PRMC2285AF
French Door		0-12505-64714-71K90974428 – 1K21374177
ElectroluxFrench Door ERMC2295AS0-12505-64715-41K91272383 - 1K21374610
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2323AB0-12505-64786-44A11005907 - 4A21110079
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2323AW0-12505-64787-14A11010081 - 4A21112264
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2323AD0-12505-64788-84A11314335 - 4A21112489
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2323AS0-12505-64785-74A11005673 - 4A21201870
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2333AS0-12505-64789-54A11317863 - 4A21112732
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2623AB0-12505-64772-74A12104890 - 4A21204442
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2623AW0-12505-64773-44A12012169 - 4A12012280
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2623AD0-12505-64774-14A12219737 - 4A20906066
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2623AS0-12505-64771-04A04409324 - 4A21200876
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS2633AS0-12505-64876-24A12012169 - 4A13402496
FrigidaireSide by Side FRSS26L3AF0-12505-64792-54A11203977 - 4A21116296
FrigidaireTop Freezer FFHI1835VS0-12505-64792-5BA92424713 - BA21210491

For more information on the recall, click here.

