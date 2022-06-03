Marion County man arrested, accused of making child pornography, sexually abusing victim

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man, who was already in jail, after a new search warrant uncovered he had sexually abused a child and made videos of it, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jason Volkman, 49, Thursday. Volkman was first arrested in February on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, video voyeurism, providing a controlled substance to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

[TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators took several devices and hard drives from the man’s home following the arrest.

A warrant was granted on March 22 to search the devices and hard drives, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they found multiple files showing Volkman sexually battering the victim and videos of the victim in the bathroom, resulting in his most recent arrest.

Volkman has been in jail since May 18 after his bond was revoked for violation of his pre-trial release conditions, records show.

He now faces new charges including 20 counts of possession of material including sexual conduct of a child and 20 counts of manufacturing computer pornography depicting sexual conduct involving a child.