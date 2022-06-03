80º

WATCH: Video shows Alachua County deputies rescuing deer stuck in fence

Deputies grab deer from behind to fit it through slats

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Alachua deputies help rescue deer stuck in a fence (Alachua County Sheriff)

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County deputies responded to a call Wednesday about a deer stuck in a fence, according to a video posted to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Body camera footage of the incident shows a deer whose back end got caught in the slats of a fence somewhere in the county.

Video shows a resident covering the deer’s face as deputies go behind the animal and flip it over to push it through the fence.

The deer immediately fled, though the sheriff’s office wrote, “What a great sight to see him run away free!!!”

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

