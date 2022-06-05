Seminole County asks for public input on county’s future growth

Rebecca Hammock, director of development services for Seminole County, as she appears in a video produced for Envision Seminole 2045.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are looking to the future with Envision Seminole 2045.

“What (is) the next chapter of our life in this county supposed to look like?” Seminole County Commission Chairman Bob Dallari said.

Dallari said they’re updating the county’s comprehensive plan, which is a document required by the state that lays out the framework for future growth.

“The comprehensive plan looks at development, it looks at where development should go and how it should go,” he said.

It features several elements, including future land use, conservation, housing, transportation and parks.

According to the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research, Seminole County could add 90,000 residents by 2045, in both the cities and in unincorporated areas. According to the county, 16,000 new homes will be needed over the next 23 years.

“Development is on the forefront of everyone’s conversation, good development instead of runaway development,” Dallari said.

As the county plans for the next two decades, Dallari said they want to hear from residents and stakeholders. The county hosted listening tours and is asking the public to participate in online surveys.

“We want to make sure that you’re a part of it. We also want to make sure that it’s part of your vision for your family and for your home,” Dallari said.

While Dallari wishes he could see into the future, he said he knows with community input, Seminole County will move in the right direction.

“It’s not what we want it to be, it’s what the community wants it to be,” he said. “We want to make sure that you’re as much proud of the county as we are.”

Commissioners are expected to get an update on Envision Seminole 2045 during a work session on June 14. In the meantime, residents and stakeholders can participate in the online surveys through June 8.