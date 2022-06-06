Annette Taddeo drops Democratic bid for governor to run for Congress

FILE - Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from South Florida, is dropping her campaign for the party’s nomination for governor and is now running for Congress.

As first reported by CBS Miami, Taddeo will instead challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Republican who represents the 27th U.S. House district in Florida, which encompasses part of Miami.

Taddeo’s campaign for governor never really picked up steam. She came in third in polls behind Rep. Charlie Crist and Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Crist and Fried remain the frontrunners in a race that includes eight other, lesser-known Democrats, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

The winner of the Democratic primary, which takes place Aug. 23, will take on the winner of the Republican primary for governor in the November general election. Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a primary against two other candidates.

To see the current list of active candidates for political office, head to the Florida Division of Elections website.