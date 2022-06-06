82º

‘I don’t know how to swim:’ Video shows strange arrest on Volusia waterway

Family lets deputies borrow boat to nab man on stolen WaveRunner, sheriff’s office says

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

A man is accused of stealing a personal watercraft in Volusia County. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – An Ormond Beach family gave Volusia County deputies an unexpected assist in arresting a man on a stolen Yamaha WaveRunner, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office posted body-camera video (see below) of the arrest Monday on Twitter.

The video shows a deputy approaching a family on a dock, asking if they could take him and another deputy out on the water to nab the man on the stolen WaveRunner.

The family agreed and then offered deputies to borrow the boat on their own.

The video then cuts to the deputies approaching the man on the watercraft. In the video, the deputies draw their guns and order the man to swim over to them.

“I don’t know how to swim,” the man said in the video.

“So, you’re gonna’ take a (WaveRunner) and you don’t know how to swim?” one of the deputies shouted back at the man.

The deputies are then seen in the video throwing the hapless accused thief a rope, pulling him onto their boat.

The bodycam video ends with deputies thanking the family for allowing them to use the boat.

Investigators have not given the name of the man arrested or said what charges he may face.

