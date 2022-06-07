Osceola library supervisor explains process behind book selection to school board members

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County school district’s library supervisor explained the process behind selecting books for the shelves Tuesday night to a school board in the process of removing and reviewing some of those books.

The workshop, which detailed the process currently in place for selecting books for the library, was heated at times as it comes as four books are currently under review.

School board members not only heard what the book selection process entails, but also what the procedure is for when a parent finds a book inappropriate and submits a request for reconsideration, which begins with the person lodging the complaint filing a form.

The discussion comes after Osceola County Schools Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace called for a committee to review the following four books:

“Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez

“Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

“Looking for Alaska” by John Green

The first committee meeting to discuss one of these books was held Monday. Those findings will then be presented to the board and the same process will happen with the other three books.

Some argued during Tuesday’s meeting that if a book is being evaluated at one school, the same should happen across all of the schools in the district.

No board action was taken during the meeting.