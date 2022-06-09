🚀Enter to win 4 tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new attraction and we’ve got tickets to give away so you can go try it.

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, set to open on June 15, will explore the present and future of collaborative cosmic travel.

The 50,000 square foot, multi-tiered exhibit allows “guests to experience the interstellar travel of tomorrow while celebrating what is happening right now within the space program,” a release reads.

News 6 Insiders have the chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to experience all it has to offer, including the new attraction.

Entries must be in by 12 p.m. ET on June 16.