New LEGO exhibit provides building blocks for STEM learning at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Legos are the building blocks for STEAM education. At least, that’s the case at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The Brevard County space amusement park and NASA are collaborating to launch a new exhibit that brings LEGO Education’s digital Build to Launch: A STEAM Exploration series to life, focusing on educating children about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

According to center officials, the exhibit will feature interactive displays, hands-on activities, creations produced by students who participated in the digital course and LEGO Space Team figures in life-sized form.

“Our primary goal at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is to educate and inspire the next generation of space explorers, and LEGO Education has been challenging young minds for decades,” Therrin Protze, chief operating officer at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said in a news release. “The LEGO Education Build to Launch exhibit is a great example of how we engage guests in a fun, colorful and meaningful way, and provides a space to explore the world of STEAM while also learning about the latest Moon mission – Artemis I.”

The addition is designed for students in grades K-12 to explore the world of engineering, problem-solving and technology behind the Artemis I mission.

“Students and teachers have been igniting their passion for STEAM through the Build to Launch series and the Artemis I mission by designing and prototyping, problem-solving and collaborating, and exploring STEAM careers. What better place to bring it to life than at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex where guests will be able to view the Artemis mission launch that inspired the series?” Dr. Jenny Nash, Head of Education Impact U.S. for LEGO Education, said in a news release. “The learning really comes to life for visitors of the exhibit as they build and interact with the LEGO Space Team minifigures they’ve come to know and love through the series, as well as introduce new students, classes, and families to the joy of hands-on playful learning.”

For more information on the Build to Launch exhibit, which is included in the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex admission price, click here. Those interested can also access the Build to Launch digital learning series online here.

