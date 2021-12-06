Astronaut encounters returning to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Astronauts are returning to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and you can meet them.

The Astronaut Encounter will return on Dec. 13, the visitor complex announced Monday, after a hiatus of nearly two years.

During the Astronaut Encounter, veteran astronauts give a live presentation and hold a question and answer session about what it’s like to live and work in space.

The Astronaut of the Day is also available for autographs.

Visitors can also purchase a Chat With an Astronaut, where they take part in a group conversation with food and drinks provided.

The first Astronaut of the Day will be Don Thomas, who served as a mission specialist on four space shuttle flights in the 90s and is currently a physics professor at Towson University.

Check out the events calendar on the Kennedy Space Center website to see what other astronauts are taking part in this program.