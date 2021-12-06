80º

Astronaut encounters returning to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Astronauts will again answer questions and sign autographs

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Astronauts are returning to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and you can meet them.

The Astronaut Encounter will return on Dec. 13, the visitor complex announced Monday, after a hiatus of nearly two years.

During the Astronaut Encounter, veteran astronauts give a live presentation and hold a question and answer session about what it’s like to live and work in space.

The Astronaut of the Day is also available for autographs.

Visitors can also purchase a Chat With an Astronaut, where they take part in a group conversation with food and drinks provided.

The first Astronaut of the Day will be Don Thomas, who served as a mission specialist on four space shuttle flights in the 90s and is currently a physics professor at Towson University.

Check out the events calendar on the Kennedy Space Center website to see what other astronauts are taking part in this program.

