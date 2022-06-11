The Knights Pub near UCF announces its closure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A well-known pub by the University of Central Florida announced on Saturday that it soon will close for good.

In a Facebook post, The Knight’s Pub announced the pub’s “final days,” although it didn’t specify in the post an official last day.

The pub opened in 2013.

“Although it was not our choice to close, we are happy to see the continued development of the areas surrounding UCF,” the pub said in the post. “This is what makes our community so great.”