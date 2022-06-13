Calling all creatives: Orlando school invites moviemakers to compete in 48 Hour Film Project

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two-day or not two-day? That is the question as Orlando creative minds wonder whether to gear up for a race against time.

Starting in August, Central Florida-based digital media school F.I.R.S.T. Institute is challenging local filmmakers to the 48 Hour Film Project Orlando.

That’s right. Aspiring and established moviemakers will only have from Aug. 26-28 to write, shoot and edit their short films for a chance to compete against others in Los Angeles’ Filmapalooza 2023 and even Cannes Film Festival’s 2023 Short Film Corner.

“This partnership for us aligns perfectly,” F.I.R.S.T. Institute Managing Partner Alan Forbes said in a news release. “The two producers of the event, Christina and Nando are F.I.R.S.T. Institute graduates, making this a full-circle moment for us!”

Registration for the competition opens June 21 and the cost per team to enter varies, starting at $148 for early bird entries through Aug. 1, $168 for regular entries through Aug. 16, and $188 for late entries through Aug. 26, the day the contest begins.

“Here at F.I.R.S.T., we are always looking for partnerships that make sense for us. This was one of those partnerships. We are proud to be partnering with an event that highlights some of Orlando’s top talent when it comes to film,” Donney Smith, managing partner of F.I.R.S.T. Institute, said in a news release.

For more information, visit their website and check for updates on their Facebook page.