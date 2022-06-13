Marion County health alert: Blue-green algal toxins found in Lake Weir

A health alert was issued by Marion County after blue-green algal toxins were detected in Lake Weir.

OCALA, Fla. – Harmful blue-green algal toxins were found in Lake Weir in Ocklawaha, according to a health alert issued by the Florida Department of Health in Marion County.

The health alert was issued on Monday after a water sample was taken June 7 from the center of the lake by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The sample indicated toxins were present.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in the state’s freshwater environments, according to a DOH news release. Blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems.

The department advised that the public should exercise caution in and around Lake Weir:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible algae bloom. Do not get water in your eyes, nose or mouth.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or with discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

A health alert will be lifted when negative toxin analyses are obtained after resampling the bloom or when 30 days have elapsed since the last sampling date.

Symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin should be reported to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.