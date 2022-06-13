79º

Marion County health alert: Blue-green algal toxins found in Lake Weir

A water sample taken from the lake indicated that toxins were present.

Ashley Bermudez

A health alert was issued by Marion County after blue-green algal toxins were detected in Lake Weir. (WKMG)

OCALA, Fla.Harmful blue-green algal toxins were found in Lake Weir in Ocklawaha, according to a health alert issued by the Florida Department of Health in Marion County.

The health alert was issued on Monday after a water sample was taken June 7 from the center of the lake by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The sample indicated toxins were present.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in the state’s freshwater environments, according to a DOH news release. Blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems.

The department advised that the public should exercise caution in and around Lake Weir:

  • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible algae bloom. Do not get water in your eyes, nose or mouth.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or with discolored or smelly water.
  • Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
  • Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
  • Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
  • Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

A health alert will be lifted when negative toxin analyses are obtained after resampling the bloom or when 30 days have elapsed since the last sampling date.

Symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin should be reported to the Florida Poison Information Center. Call 1-800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist immediately.

