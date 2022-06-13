Marion County health department to provide non-COVID vaccines for students at free event

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County’s Department of Health is hosting a free drive-thru event Friday evening to provide vaccinations required for students to gain entry to school.

Health officials said the event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 17 at Marion County Department of Health’s main office—1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala.

[TRENDING: 7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee | Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Department of Health said they will be providing the Tdap vaccine, which is required for entrance into seventh grade in public or private schools, in addition to booster shots for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

COVID-19 vaccines will not be provided at this event, according to health officials.

No appointment is necessary, and parents or guardians with questions about what vaccines their children have received may contact the county health department’s immunizations staff or obtain a copy of their shot records by visiting their main office.

For more information about the event or vaccination records, you can contact the Marion County Department of Health by calling 352-629-0137 or emailing Info.Marion@FLHealth.gov.