Florida home health aide arrested after withholding services from disabled adult

TALLAHASSEE, FLA – A home health aide employee was arrested on Tuesday after lying about spending time with a disabled Medicaid recipient, according to the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Diane Johnson was arrested in Duval County after not providing any services to a disabled adult for five weeks, instead sitting in her car outside of the patient’s home, investigators said.

[TRENDING: Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers Florida resident ticket deal | Merritt Island girl struck by lightning fights for her life | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The patient’s home became a mess due to the patient being unable to care for or clean the house as a result of their disability. Johnson refused to perform the services required.

“Not only did this home health aide employee rip off a taxpayer-funded program, but she also withheld services from a patient in need of care,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit uncovered these crimes, and now the suspect in this case will have to answer for her decisions not to provide care.”

The authorities found out about the fraud after a social worker visited the patient’s home and found Johnson sitting in her car outside.

The social worker contacted Tamba Momorie, the owner of Tambolina Services Inc., which was a company that hired Johnson to care of the patient. Momorie drove to the home and found Johnson sitting in the car.

After Johnson was confronted by Momorie, she said that Johnson violently cursed her and left, never returning and stealing the tablet the company gave her.

Ad

If Johnson is convicted, she could face up to ten years in prison and more than $25,000 in fines.