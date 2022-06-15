79º

Skeletal remains found at Orlando construction site, deputies say

Construction workers found remains while digging in the area, according to sheriff’s office

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Skeletal remains were found at a Pine Hills construction site in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Construction workers at the site — located at 6227 W. Colonial Drive — found the remains while digging through the area, deputies said.

The department said deputies responded to the area at about 4:46 p.m., though investigators haven’t yet been able to find an identity or cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.

